HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on Sept. 17 determined that voters must return mail ballots using two envelopes — the secrecy envelope and the larger return envelope — in order for the ballot to count. “Naked ballots” are mail ballots that are returned without being enclosed in the secrecy envelope.
Voting by mail is one of multiple convenient ways to vote in Pennsylvania. With 2.1 million Pennsylvanians signed up to vote by mail in November — many of them for the first time — it is critically important that every voter be educated on how to properly mail in their ballot so that their vote will count.
HOW TO COMPLETE YOUR BALLOT
When you receive your mail ballot, it will arrive with both a smaller secrecy envelope and a larger return envelope. Every mail ballot must be filled out correctly and sent back to your local county elections office in these TWO envelopes.
Voters should be heavily encouraged follow these easy steps — if they are not followed, the voter’s ballot will NOT be counted:
Fill out your ballot with a blue or black pen.
• Seal your ballot in the secrecy envelope. You must use the secrecy envelope in order for your ballot to count.
• Put the secrecy envelope containing the ballot into the larger return envelope. The return envelope has the address of your county elections office on one side.
• Complete and sign the voter declaration on the back of the return envelope in order for your ballot to count.
• Return your ballot — by mail, in person at your county elections office, or other official drop-off location.
