Players to watch
Jordan-Elbridge: QB Alex Pond; RB Luke Pinckney; WR Eric Ryan; DL Michael Town; LB Dakota Holbrook.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: QB Matt Byrne; RB Hunter Haynes; WR Devin Beach; DE Marcus Rypkma; LB Alex Morse.
Fast facts
Jordan-Elbridge: The Eagles have 170 rushing attempts and 89 passes with yardage following the same pattern. These Eagles are ground dwellers ... When they do throw, the team prefers screens and slants but of the eight passing touchdowns the team has four have been from over 30 yards out... Pond has no interceptions this season ... J-E uses multiple sets ... Pinckney leads the ground game with about 500 yards ... The Eagles are susceptible to big plays in the run game ... The wins were over Hannibal 25-6 and Port Byron/Union Springs 48-8.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: These Eagles (if not for a couple of outliers I’d say that EVERY merged team is the Eagles) have gained more through the air than on the ground in four out of seven games ... Without James Sutherlin SVEC has leaned more on the ground game .. Haynes’ 103 rushing yards last week came in only the second game in which he has carries. He had one carry in the win over Moravia ... Playing on grass may be an advantage for SVEC as J-E has turf ... Hannibal and Moravia are the lynchpins between the two teams. J-E beat Hannibal 25-6. Hannibal beat Moravia 46027. SVEC beat Moravia 59-12.
2018 records
Jordan-Elbridge: 5-3
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (Since inception): 3-6.
Last five seasons
Jordan-Elbridge: 27-21.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (Since inception): 13-21.
Last game
This is the teams’ first meeting.
