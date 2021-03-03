ELMIRA — Spencer-Van Etten rebounded from a rough first half and had a go at Notre Dame — even taking a lead at one point. In the end, when the Panthers’ shot at the buzzer came up short, the Crusaders came away with a 64-61 win
“We played poorly in the first half, but came back to make it a great game in the second half,” said Spencer-Van Etten Coach Cliff Pierce. “We briefly had the lead and it went back and forth in the fourth quarter.”
Notre Dame turned a 15-12 first quarter lead into a 36-24 bulge at the half.
Steven Gough, who finished with 24 points, had nine of them in the opening period to stake the Crusaders to their early lead. Eric Bukowinski, Malaki Owens and Joe Sheehan had six points each for ND in the second quarter.
James Sutherlin erupted for S-VE for 10 points in the third period to spark a 21-point surge that — combined with putting the clamps on Bukowinski — brought the three at 48-45.
In the end, though, the combination of 24 points for Gough, 13 points for Sheehan and Owens and Bukowinskl’s 11 trumped the 22 scored by Sutherlin and Matt Byrne’s 17 points for S-VE. Marcus Brock added eight for the Panthers and Matt Merrick finished with seven points.
The teams will meet again on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Spencer.
