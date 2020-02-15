OWEGO — Rural communities in the far flung corners of Tioga County are slightly closer to fiber optic internet service following action taken by legislators this week.
In particular, legislators approved the county’s entrance into a Southern Tier Broadband Coalition inter-municipal agreement which will pursue an engineering study regarding fiber optic internet infrastructure throughout the region — particularly in underserved neighborhoods.
Tioga joins the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates in the nearly $400,000 study.
Southern Tier Network, a corporation controlled by a regional planning and development board, is continuing its mission to connect individuals, businesses, schools and municipalities with high-speed internet infrastructure.
STN will cover half of the overall study cost while the remaining expense will be divided among the four above-noted counties.
Tioga County’s share of the study will be $72,978 — which will be backed by the Industrial Development Agency, as decided last month.
At this month’s IDA meeting, county Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney notified the board that the IDA would only be responsible for roughly half of that figure, as alternate funding sources have been identified.
In addition to expanding broadband infrastructure, the build-out is expected to bring increased service provider competition into the county, and region as a whole.
