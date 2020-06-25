BUFFALO —- Adam Zwierlein of Nichols, N.Y. graduated from Buffalo State with a BS in Childhood Education in spring 2020.
Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs. Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.
