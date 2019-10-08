Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
William Lane, 55, of LeRaysville was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat), for Driving under Suspension DUI related, followed by 24 months of State Intermediate Punishment; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Lane will pay fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on Oct. 30, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently plead guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jacqueline Lucy, 38, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Lucy will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Richard Horton of the Bradford County Drug Task Force and Athens Township Police Department arrested Lucy for the offense on Nov. 21, 2018.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Obstruction of Law, misdemeanor of the second degree. Fitzgerald will be sentenced on Nov. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offense on Aug. 19, 2019.
James Decker, 58, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Theft of Lost Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and a summary offense. Decker will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm and Trooper John Kasheta both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker for the offenses on Nov. 8, 2017, in Wysox Township and in Asylum Township on July 30, 2019.
Steven Gonzalez, 49, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Gonzalez will be sentenced on Dec. 15, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Gonzalez for the offense on March 14, 2019.
Dustin Bellows, 31, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Neglect of Care Dependent Person, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Bellows will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 29, 2018.
Joseph Rhoads-Shores, 29, Roaring Branch, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Rhoads-Shores will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Jeremey Bechtel of the DCNR Bureau of Forestry Department arrested Rhoads-Shores for the offense on April 7, 2019 in Armenia Township.
Lori Randall, 36, Lockwood, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Randall will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Randall for the offense on April 8, 2019.
Michael Fassett, 22, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Fassett will be sentenced to be at a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fassett for the offenses on April 15, 2019 and April 13, 2019.
Kenneth Fletcher, 24, Gillett, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Fletcher will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Fletcher for the offense on Aug. 11, 2018.
