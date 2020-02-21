The Lions of Tioga County — Apalachin, Nichols-Tioga, Owego, Spencer-Candor and Waverly — will be having their bi-annual Ti-Li Spring and Summer Socials this year.

These events are sponsored by the Lions Clubs for the blind, visually and/or hearing impaired residents of Tioga County.

The day includes lunch, bingo, and entertainment.

Also, transportation is provided upon request from the Lions members.

The Owego Lions are the host club for the Ti-Li Spring Social on Saturday, March 28.

If you know of anyone one who is blind, visually and/or hearing impaired that would be interested in receiving an invitation to attend, please call Lion Nancy Ketcham at (607) 687-5766.

Load comments