Big bear trapped and relocated
Forksville, Pa. — Campers and other visitors to Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County got a special treat last month – an up-close look at a huge black bear.
Local Pennsylvania Game Commission Game Wardens stopped by the park with a big bruin in tow, successfully caught in a culvert trap in the Dutch Mountain area of Sullivan County.
The big bear had sparked several nuisance complaints in the area, which prompted his removal.
Game wardens brought the bear to the park, where they sedated the animal, tagged him for future reference and collected biological data.
The bear, which tipped the scales at a whopping 575 pounds, was later released on Game Commission-managed property where he’s less likely to get into trouble.
Anglers urged to remove snakeheads
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is urging anglers to report and dispose of any invasive Northern Snakehead fish that may be caught in the lower Susquehanna River.
Thus far the invasive fish hasn’t been seen in the area’s Susquehanna waters.
This advisory follows the documented movement of 21 Northern Snakeheads past the Conowingo Dam into the Conowingo Pool, a 14-mile-long section of the Susquehanna River located between the Conowingo Dam in Maryland and the Holtwood Dam in Pennsylvania.
In late March, operators of the fish passage systems used at the Conowingo, Holtwood, and Safe Harbor dams to assist migrating American Shad during their spring spawning runs indicated that due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, fish passage operations had been delayed from the original start date of April 1.
Fish passage operations commenced on the afternoon of May 12 at Conowingo Dam’s east fish lift and over the course of four days, lift operators observed 35 Northern Snakeheads within the east fish lift. Fourteen of the invasive fish were able to be netted and removed, while another 21 entered the Conowingo Pool.
Due to the concern over increased invasive species passage and the late season for successful American Shad passage, the Susquehanna River Anadromous Fish Restoration Cooperative recommended that fish passage operations be immediately ceased to prevent further passage of snakeheads. Fish passage operations at the Holtwood and Safe Harbor dams upriver were also ceased immediately, although no snakeheads were observed at either location.
Northern Snakeheads, native to parts of China, Russia, and Korea, first drew attention in the mid-Atlantic region in 2002 when a pair were discovered in a Maryland pond. Snakeheads were first confirmed in Pennsylvania in July 2004 in Meadow Lake, Philadelphia County, and are present in the connecting lower Schuylkill and Delaware rivers. In summer 2018, anglers began catching snakeheads in Octoraro Creek in Lancaster County, a tributary that enters the Susquehanna River below the Conowingo Dam.
In September 2019, an angler reported catching of a single snakehead in the Monongahela River near Braddock, Pa.
Multiple poaching charges in Michigan
Pickford, Mich. — A Michigan man is facing 125 misdemeanor wildlife charges in connection with a series of illegal killings, including three bald eagles.
Kurt Johnston, 56, was arraigned in Chippewa County Court on charges stemming from a months-long investigation by the Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division.
Investigators say Johnston illegally killed 18 wolves over a year-and-a-half period, and also killed and disposed of three bald eagles.
Wolves are protected in Michigan and are on the federal endangered species list. Bald eagles are protected under state law, as well as the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Duncan, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, faces up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each wolf; up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each eagle; restitution of $1,500 per eagle and $500 per wolf; and up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine each for the other wildlife crimes.
Other species involved in the charges include deer, turkey, bear and bobcat. DNR law enforcement detectives said that Duncan was using the animals for a variety of reasons, including crafts, selling, or disposing of them, and stated that he was catching the animals because he could and “likes to do it.
Conservation officers identified additional suspects who were expected to be charged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.