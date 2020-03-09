Pauline M. Chamberlain, 83, of Waverly, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Ina DeRemer Seager; her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Chamberlain Sr.; daughter, Belinda (John) Lougher; grandson, Mark Worthington Jr; sisters, Shirley Baxter and Joanne Croteau; and half-brother, Richard Seager.
Pauline is survived by her children, Lawrence G. (Jan) Chamberlain Jr. of Athens, Mark (Maureen) Chamberlain of Waverly, Ricky (Sharon) Chamberlain of Sayre, Sara (Fred) Nichols of Colonial Heights, Va., Tammy (Dallas) Tunnicliff of Waverly, Kimberly (Robert) Vrooman of Lockwood, Kevin Chamberlain of Waverly and Sheri (James) Armstrong of Trumansburg; siblings Ruth Ellen Wiles of Sayre and Kenneth Seager of Big Flats; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pauline’s life was dedicated to raising her family; she enjoyed sewing and canning. She was always thinking of others and taking care of her neighbors. Pauline was always making sure everyone was fed, so for those coming to the service, the family ask to bring a canned or box item for donation to the food pantry.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Pauline’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.