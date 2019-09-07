Isaac Maue, 40, of Sayre to Fawn J. Weaver, 20, of Ulster
Brice Christine, 22, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, to Sophia Matthews, 20, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania
Aaron Williams, 25, of Towanda to Hanna Wright, 20, of Monroeton
Blake A. Dieffenbach, 31, of Troy to Kimberly Morgan, 36, of Troy
Jeffrey Gush, 29, of Wellsburg, New York, to Maggie Makowiec, 33, of Wellsburg, New York
Scott J. Palmieri, 48, of Troy to Lisa M. Overpeck, 47, of Troy
Zachary D. Root, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads to Katie L. Jackson, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads
Robert C. Vanderpool, 57, of Athens to Dora Eddy, 51, of Athens
William H. Douglas, 48, of Austell, Georgia, to Tina M. Steiner, 56, of Austell, Georgia
Dalton Cooley, 21, of Wyalusing to Christen Brown, 21, of Wyalusing
Zachary Griffith, 30, of Towanda to Kiley Holdren, 24, of Towanda
Brian C. Egli, 43, of Troy to Stephanie Ann Davis, 46, of Troy
Joseph Wait, 27, of Milan to Katie Frisbie, 26, of Milan
Dylan Bulick, 24, of Towanda to Jessica Cornelious, 24, of Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Austin Brister, 36, of Owego, New York, to Amanda Thompson, 37, of Owego, New York
Shane Fissler, 26, of LeRaysville to Ashten Johnson Bates, 23, of LeRaysville
Davin Taylor, 25, of LeRaysville to Kayla Manchester, 25, of LeRaysville
Jacob W. Kirk, 26, of Campbell, New York, to Ayrial Rozell, 21, of Corning, New York
Steven Johnson, 27, of Sayre to Angelica Heeman, 28, of Sayre
