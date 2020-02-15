OWEGO — This week Tioga County Legislators issued a proclamation in order to raise awareness of teen dating violence.
Reading the proclamation, Legislator Bill Standinger said that it is a common problem faced by millions of teens throughout the country each year, regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual orientation.
“Approximately one in 11 female and one in 15 male high school students report having been physically abused by an intimate partner in the last year, and 26 percent of women and 15 percent of men experience some form of dating abuse before the age of 18,” Standinger said.
“Our local resource for intimate partner violence, A New Hope Center, served over 1,160 people in 2018 including teenagers,” he continued, and noted the health implications that can follow.
Those include drug use, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior and suicidal ideation.
Standinger said adolescents in abusive relationships are likely to carry unhealthy abuse patterns into future relationships throughout adulthood.
With the support of the Tioga County Public Health Department, legislators urge citizens to advocate for adolescents in unhealthy relationships and to be aware of the warning signs of teen dating abuse which include physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking.
In doing so, legislators declared February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in Tioga County.
