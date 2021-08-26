All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notedFriday, Aug. 27NTL Small School

Columbia-Montour Vo Tech at Northwest Cowanesque Valley at South Williamsport

Heartland Division I

Central Mountain at Shikellamy

Heartland Division II

Danville at Mifflinburg Midd-West at Central Columbia

Heartland Division III

Bloomsburg at Loyalsock

Mid Penn Conference

Line Mountain at Juniata

Non league

Hanover at Athens Towanda at Sayre Bald Eagle Area at Troy Wellsboro at Montoursville Montrose at Wyalusing Muncy at Warrior Run, ccd. Montgomery at Hughesville Bellefonte at Jersey Shore Berwick at Southern Columbia Elk County Catholic at Bucktail Lewisburg at Shamokin Milton at Nativity BVM North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel Selinsgrove at Pottsville Williamsport at Crestwood

———Saturday, Aug. 28NTL Large School

North Penn/Mansfield at Canton, 1 p.m.
