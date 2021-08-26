All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notedFriday, Aug. 27NTL Small School
Columbia-Montour Vo Tech at Northwest Cowanesque Valley at South Williamsport
Heartland Division I
Central Mountain at Shikellamy
Heartland Division II
Danville at Mifflinburg Midd-West at Central Columbia
Heartland Division III
Bloomsburg at Loyalsock
Mid Penn Conference
Line Mountain at Juniata
Non league
Hanover at Athens Towanda at Sayre Bald Eagle Area at Troy Wellsboro at Montoursville Montrose at Wyalusing Muncy at Warrior Run, ccd. Montgomery at Hughesville Bellefonte at Jersey Shore Berwick at Southern Columbia Elk County Catholic at Bucktail Lewisburg at Shamokin Milton at Nativity BVM North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel Selinsgrove at Pottsville Williamsport at Crestwood
———Saturday, Aug. 28NTL Large School
