WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District on Wednesday announced changes to the food distribution protocol for students.
Through April 13, Monday through Friday, distribution of breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided by the district.
The Broad Street location has moved. It will now be located just outside the Five Star Apartments, across from Spaulding Street. The time of pickup remains the same. Anyone who had home delivery at this location will now be able to go just outside their building and grab meals.
Those needing home delivery must request their meal by 10 p.m. the night before delivery. Unfortunately, due to the volume of meals being prepared each day, the district needs time to fill the orders as they come in, officials said.
The Lowman Park and Ride Location will be changing to the bottom of Roberts Hollow Road, beside the Holley Park Mailboxes.
For those needing home delivery, please remember that it is for people who do not have the ability to get to a site for pickup, officials said. If capable of getting to a local pickup site, please do so.
Daily food deliveries will be held at the following locations and times.
- Tomasso’s Golf Course parking lot, 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Former Dandy/Presher’s Antiques on state Route 34, 9:30-10 a.m.
- Lincoln Street School parking lot, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
- Chemung School parking lot, 9:50-10:20 a.m.
- Barton Town Hall, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Waverly Public Library parking lot, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Elm Street school loop, 10-10:45 a.m.
- Lockwood Fire Hall, 10:05-10:35 a.m.
- Waverly High School rear parking lot, 10:15-11 a.m.
- Bottom of Roberts Hollow Road, 10:25-10:10:55 a.m.
- Five Star Apartments on Broad Street, 10:35-11:05 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.