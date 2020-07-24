OWEGO — Due to rehabilitation of the Route 960 (Hiawatha) bridge the following detour will be in effect beginning on July 27, 2020.

If you are on Route 17, whether eastbound or westbound, you will be directed to use Exit 66 for Routes 17c/434. If you are ON 17c/434, you will be directed to exits 66 or 64 to access Route 17 east. Route 17 westbound from Route 434 will still be able to use exit 65.

