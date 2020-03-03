Tensions continue to rise between the National Rifle Association Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the pair traded sharp words over the weekend.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, LaPierre likened Cuomo’s administration to that of communist China.
In 2018, Cuomo sent a “clear and chilling message to every major financial institution and insurance company in America that those who don’t refuse to cut ties with the NRA will find themselves right in the crosshairs of NY government agents to be harassed, hassled and persecuted into submission,” LaPierre said.
“These attacks are unprecedented,” he continued. “Cuomo and his Democrat cohorts unveiled a nuclear option, in his own words, to put the NRA out of business.”
“His army of regulators can force virtually any financial institution in this country to bow in the face of such tactics,” LaPierre said. “In fact, his actions have forced many former business partners to abandon us.”
Cuomo knows that without a bank account, without insurance, the NRA can’t continue to operate, he said.
“What we’re seeing now isn’t just politics as usual,” said LaPierre. “Our opponents are not interested in debating the issues — they’re not interested in winning over their hearts and minds to support their ideas.”
LaPierre went on to note the state Attorney General Letitia James had repeatedly referred to the NRA as a terrorist organization and has wanted to revoke its New York Corporate Charter that has been in effect since 1871.
“They’re committed to doing anything, and using any means necessary, to get freedom-loving Americans out of their way so they can impose their values and their will on you and your family forever,” he said.
Cuomo and James are inspired by pure political vendetta, LaPierre said, “motivated by an unbridled and burning hatred of the NRA, our members and everything we stand for. They’re willing to use and abuse the full power of government in an attempt to crush us like something you would see in Communist China.”
Resultantly, LaPierre said the NRA had filed a federal lawsuit against the state over the matter, and that the American Civil Liberties Union had jumped on board.
“They know that if the government can weaponize its power to shut down the NRA, the government can weaponize its power to shut down any other organization in America,” he said. “This has become the most important first amendment fight in our nation’s history. It really has because if (they) can silence the NRA, they can silence anyone.”
“Is that the America you want?” LaPierre added.
In response, Cuomo pushed back against LaPierre and the organization as a whole.
“The NRA are a bunch of political bullies who control politicians in Washington and across the country, but they don’t control me and they don’t control New York, and that’s why they’re scared,” Cuomo said. “I’m sick and tired of the bloodshed, and the politicians saying they’ll remember the victims of senseless gun violence in their thoughts and prayers.”
“If the NRA goes away, I’ll remember them in my thoughts and prayers,” Cuomo added.
