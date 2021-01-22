The Bradford County Department of Children and Youth Services announced Thursday that the 17-year-old male from Ulster who was reported missing last week has been located.
CYS officials announced last Friday that Ryan Chambers was missing and was last seen on Jan. 14 at or near 27 Wadsworth Street in Geneva, New York.
According to the Finger Lakes Times, Chambers was one of two teens that authorities were looking for. They have now both been found, according to the Geneva-based newspaper.
