NORTHEAST BRADFORD'S DANIEL WILLIAMS
School: Northeast Bradford

Athlete: Daniel Williams

Sports: Basketball, track and field

Letters earned: 3 basketball; 2 track

Athletic Awards/Honors: PIAA D4 Sportsmanship Award; Track and field MVP 2019

Class rank/GPA: 2 out of 46; 98.9

Postseason individual and team accomplishments:

Basketball District 4 runner-up 2018 and 2019;

2019 NTL basketball champions

Academic awards/honors: 6-time Presidential Scholar, Reuben Brimmer Scholar, USMC Academic excellence award, HOBY, Claverack Youth Representative

Community service: Testing local ecosystems and watersheds for pollution and invasive species and treating accordingly, youth basketball coach, help pack food bags for kids at school, pick up trash clean up local area

Future plans:

Entering Pre-Law Program at the University of Southern California with a major in Philosophy, Politics, and Law

Athletic Director: Brian Salsman

Principal: Matthew Holmes

Parents: Margaret Williams, Scott Williams

