NORTHEAST BRADFORD'S DANIEL WILLIAMS

School: Northeast Bradford
Athlete: Daniel Williams
Sports: Basketball, track and field
Letters earned: 3 basketball; 2 track
Athletic Awards/Honors: PIAA D4 Sportsmanship Award; Track and field MVP 2019
Class rank/GPA: 2 out of 46; 98.9
Postseason individual and team accomplishments:
Basketball District 4 runner-up 2018 and 2019;
2019 NTL basketball champions
Academic awards/honors: 6-time Presidential Scholar, Reuben Brimmer Scholar, USMC Academic excellence award, HOBY, Claverack Youth Representative
Community service: Testing local ecosystems and watersheds for pollution and invasive species and treating accordingly, youth basketball coach, help pack food bags for kids at school, pick up trash clean up local area
Future plans:
Entering Pre-Law Program at the University of Southern California with a major in Philosophy, Politics, and Law
Athletic Director: Brian Salsman
Principal: Matthew Holmes
Parents: Margaret Williams, Scott Williams
