SAYRE – Guthrie Scholarship applications are now available for area high school seniors.
Two categories of scholarships are offered: one for students planning a career in health care, and one for children of Guthrie employees enrolling in an accredited junior college, college or university.
Students can obtain an application and further instructions in the following ways:
- www.guthrie.org/press-releases, then click the link “Scholarship Application” in the left margin.
- School Guidance Departments
- Guthrie Human Resources (Sayre campus and Corning Hospital)
- Guthrie Administration Offices (Sayre campus and Corning Centerway)
The deadline for applying for these scholarships is Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Children of Guthrie physicians are not eligible.
