Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dylan Strohl, 22, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving under the Influence,(highest rate), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Strohl will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 23, 2018 and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of a incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 29, 2019.
Nicole Brennan, 34, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, (meth), a misdemeanor. Brennan will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Brennan for the offense on June 11, 2019.
Matthew Masteller, 32, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Accidents Involving Attending Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Masteller will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Masteller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 4, 2019.
George Raymond, 38, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor on the second degree and Escape, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Raymond will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 15, 2019.
Angel Johnson, 27, Lowman, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Johnson will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses in Aug. 9, 2019, Te Athens Township Police Department also arrested Johnson on June 5, 2019, and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 15, 2018.
Kirk Shultis, 30, Saugerties, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Home Improvement Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shultis will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Shultis for the offense on Dec. 15, 2018.
Mark Matikonis, 43, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Matikonis will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Matikonis for the offense on July 2, 2019.
Gabriel Ceely, 20, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Ceely will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ceely following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia & Burlington Townships on April 20, 2019 and April 24, 2019.
Tate Coleman, 20, Barton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to deliver, (marijuana), a felony. Coleman will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Coleman for the offense on June 3, 2019.
Daniel Rumsey, 21, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony. Rumsey will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rumsey for the offense on Sept. 2, 2019.
Tristin Drake, 22, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Drake will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County probation Department. The Troy Borough Police Department arrested Drake for the offense on July 21, 2019.
David Goodwin, 48, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor on the first degree. Goodwin will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Goodwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township in 2014.
Bradley Lampman, 40, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense and Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanor of the second degree. Lampman will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County probation Department. The Athens Borough Police Department arrested Lampman for the offense on Dec. 31, 2018.
Billy Bledsoe, 36, Laceyville, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Bledsoe will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bledsoe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Haylie Henley, 20, Sayre, charged with the offense of False ID to Law Enforcement Officer, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Henley will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Henley for an offense on April 25, 2019 in Sayre Borough.
Cindy Coleman, 50, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, (tier II), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Coleman will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coleman for an offense on June 9, 2019 in Pike Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
James Lee Jr., 55, Sayre, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Lee will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Lee for the offense in Aug. 18, 2018.
