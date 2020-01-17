JUNE
Blighted Waverly homes could be demolished next month
The Tioga Land Bank continues to move forward with plans to demolish several dilapidated houses in the village, Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres informed the board of trustees this week.
And that work could begin as soon as next month, which would mark approximately the one-year mark since the land bank officially took over ownership of nine blighted parcels located in the village.
“Six of the structures on those properties could be demolished by the end of July,” said Ayres. “So, it continues to move forward.”
Tomasso earns All-state nod at state golf championships
The goal was another All-state selection.
Waverly’s Alex Tomasso said that she would have liked to shoot a lower score, but over the weekend the Waverly senior achieved her goal of an All-state nod in her last tournament as a member of the Waverly girls’ golf team.
“I was hitting the ball well, but I just couldn’t score,” she said. “In the last holes, I just brought it together, strung some pars together to not let my round get too far away from me.”
The top 20 are All-state players, but with six holes to go, Tomasso was on the outside looking in. But that last string of pars pushed her up from 24th to 17th with a two-day total of 172. Tomasso shot 85 in fair conditions on Saturday, and then carded an 87 in almost impossible conditions on Sunday.
“Considering the rough conditions (Sunday) morning with all of the rain, how high the rough was and how long the course played I’m happy with my score,” she said. “I did the best I could.”
Bradford County Drug Task Force
nabs 26 in undercover operation
A seven-month long undercover drug operation led by the Bradford County Drug Task Force has resulted in 26 criminal complaints, according to a press release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
The announcement was made by First Assistant District Attorney Al Ondrey and Athens Township Police Chief Roger Clink through a press release on Thursday.
“The Bradford County Drug Task Force — with the assistance of Special Agents of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General — conducted an undercover drug operation resulting in 26 criminal complaints being filed at Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley’s office on June 5, 2019,” the release said.
State audit: Sayre schools ‘performing adequately’
The Sayre Area School District is performing adequately in numerous areas per the performance audit completed by the state for the period between July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2017.
The school district is performing adequately in financial stability, transportation operations, administrator separations and bus driver requirements. The audit resulted in no findings, according to the report.
“It went pretty well. There were no deficiencies, so we couldn’t be more happy with the way it turned out,” acting superintendent and business manager Barry Claypool commented.
Harlan Rowe places 15th at National Science Olympiad
A group of Athens students completed a historic season over the weekend as the Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team came home from Cornell University with a 15th-place finish at the national tournament.
“This is the first time anyone from our area has gone to nationals,” said coach John Slocum, who has coached the middle school team for three years. “There are 7,000 teams in the country. The 7,000 teams got whittled down to 60 teams and out of the 60 we finished 15th. We were pretty excited and pretty pumped.”
The Harlan Rowe team had to beat out some schools considered powerhouses in the science olympiad world like Pittsburgh private school Shady Side Academy to earn the trip to nationals.
“The teams that we’re beating out from this are pretty prestigious schools. It’s pretty remarkable when a small school like Athens gets to (dethrone Shady Side Academy) to go to nationals in their place,” said Slocum, who saw his squad finish second at states in late April.
Athens, Sayre to receive $1 million
for after-school programs thanks to grant
Three Bradford County school districts will receive $1 million apiece over the next five years thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the 21st Century Community Learning Center.
Dr. Tricia Tietjen, the director of special education for the Sayre Area School District, wrote the grant that will help Athens, Sayre and Wyalusing implement after-school programs for their students.
“Basically what this gives students (kindergarten through eighth grade) is after-school programming for three hours a day,” said Tietjen. “It’s free of charge and we provide transportation. There will be a site at each school district location, so the Wyalusing students will stay in Wyalusing, Athens will stay in Athens and Sayre will obviously stay in Sayre.”
The funding will provide after school programming options for students identified as being “at-risk” based on academic benchmarks, standardized testing, social-emotional status as well as based on teacher recommendation, according to a press release from the Sayre school district.
The $600,000 a year grant will be split between the three districts over the next five years.
The ACTION After-school program will focus on Social-Emotional Learning, STEM activities (science, technology, engineering, math), after-school tutoring, wellness and nutrition education as well as financial literacy.
Owego man arrested for murder of 8-month-old daughter
New York State Police have announced the arrest of an Owego man in connection with the death of his 8-month-old daughter, Ruby Franciscovich.
Cody A. Franciscovich, 25, was charged with murder in the first degree, an A Class Felony, in regards to a reported incident on Sunday, June 9.
Athens school board OKs budget,
agrees to contract with support staff
It was a productive end of the school year for the Athens Area School District’s Board of Education. The board approved the final 2019-2020 budget at Tuesday’s meeting and also announced they had reached an agreement on a new contract for the district’s support staff.
The final budget will come in at $40,370,610, which was $297,234 more than the budget that was presented at the May 20 meeting. Business manager Laura Perry explained that expanded capital projects were the main reason for the change. The school district will run at a $872,486 deficit with the new budget.
Former drama director
locked up on sexual assault charges
The former drama club director of both the Sayre and Athens area school districts is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail after he allegedly made sexual advances, made suggestive comments and inappropriately touched juveniles while he was employed by the districts.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Justin Patrick Shaw, 38, of Waverly, was charged with six counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors and one count of corruption of minors — all grade-three felonies. He was also charged with four counts of corruption of minors, a grade-one misdemeanor; six counts of indecent assault, a grade-two misdemeanor; and three counts of harassment, a grade-three misdemeanor.
Police said the incidents occurred at various times last year at different locations, including his home in Waverly, a Sayre business and Shaw’s performing arts academy in Athens Borough.
Sayre school board approves 2019-20 budget
The Sayre Area School board approved its 2019-2020 fiscal year general fund budget on Monday, although it was not an unanimous vote.
The final general fund budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year has been poured over by the board and the finance committee for some time. The budget needed to be approved on Monday for final adoption.
“Thank you (board member Kenneth Bentley) and the finance team, you guys did an awesome job,” Board president Peter Quattrini said. “I’d like to point out this is the first time in a long time that we didn’t raise taxes all the way to the max. And the fund balance is also heading in the right, upward direction.”
Board member Debra Agnew, however, voiced her concerns over the budget.
“I just want it to be known that (acting superintendent and business manager Barry Claypool, Shawn Madigan, the district’s bookkeeper) and the whole admin team did a great job on the budget this year. They really did good and my vote is in no way anything against you guys. I just feel without the Ready 4 program, I think we’re doing our future students a disservice, and I just want that to be known,” Agnew said.
Cutting the pre-kindergarten program from the district’s budget allowed the district to save around $107,038.
Ondrey to continue to run for District Attorney
The general election on Nov. 5 will feature a contested race for Bradford County District Attorney as current first assistant DA Albert C. Ondrey has announced he will run on the Democratic ticket.
Ondrey squared off with Chad Salsman in the Republican primary back in May with Salsman earning the nomination with 3,546 votes or 52.14 percent of the vote. Al Ondrey finished with 3,245 votes or 47.71 percent.
However, Ondrey received the Democratic nomination with 356 write-in votes, compared to just 100 write-in votes collected by Salsman.
Ondrey announced on Wednesday that he would accept the Democratic nomination and challenge Salsman in November.
Athens man charged with choking,
threatening to kill girlfriend with shotgun
An Athens man is sitting in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and put a shotgun in her mouth while threatening to kill her.
Lance Adam Johnson, 35, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony; two counts terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Sayre schools announce new superintendent
The Sayre School board announced Dr. Jill Daloisio as the new superintendent of the Sayre Area School District at a special board meeting Thursday.
Daloisio was approved by the board to serve as superintendent for a combined term of three years at a salary of $134,000. Daloisio will officially start as superintendent on July 1.
“She came on with this strong personality on how she was going to work together as a team, not with just teachers and administration but with the community. She was willing to move into the community and became a part of it and that’s what we’re looking for. We wanted someone to be a team player all the way around, not just in the building but in the community as well,” Board President Peter Quattrini said.
JULY
Superintendent:
Tioga has $1.2 million
left over from capital project
The extensive capital project that began following approval via voter referendum in 2016 has $1.2 million left over, according to Tioga Central Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton.
“After closing the work conducted in 2018-2019, we have a balance of approximately $1.2 million under the original public vote,” he said. “We have had a few meetings and will be seeking to bring an architecture firm on board to help us formulate a project we can submit to the state department of education to use those remaining funds.”
What was originally estimated to be an $8.3 million capital project was funded through $6.9 million of state aid, $750,000 in Smart School Bond Act money, $400,000 of the district’s capital reserve fund and $226,650 from the district’s fund balance.
Shaw back home as new Sayre boys basketball coach
Devin Shaw has spent the last five years coaching basketball at Athens High School, but when the 2019-20 season rolls around, he will be heading back home.
Shaw has been hired as the next head coach of the Sayre High School boys basketball program — returning to the school where he graduated from and played for the Redskins from 2007 to 2010.
“Coming back now, it’s great. Being a Sayre person, you know what it’s like to be a Redskin. They always say when you’re in your high school, you bleed your colors, you bleed red and blue, and it’s kind of a true feeling,” said Shaw, who is taking over for Dave Gabriel.
Shaw was a volunteer assistant in his first year at Athens under head coach Cody White before taking over as the head junior varsity coach the next season. He was the head JV coach for two years under White and the last two under current AHS varsity coach Bob Woodward.
Ulster man charged with assaulting state troopers
An Ulster man was arrested for allegedly assaulting members of the Pennsylvania State Police last week as troopers attempted to detain him for criminally trespassing.
Jeremy Joesph Wilkinson, 44, of Ulster was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor; harassment, a summary charge; and disorderly conduct, another summary charge.
Athens Borough Fire Department
receives $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs
The Athens Borough Fire Department will be purchasing some new gear for its firefighters thanks to a $25,000 grant.
Athens Borough Councilman Scott Riley announced at Monday’s council meeting that the fire department received the grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The money will be used to buy eight new sets of turnout gear for the department.
“Any time that we can bring outside money in to help fund what the fire department does is always a big thing. The fire department as a whole, between the gear and the equipment, it’s all real expensive stuff and it adds up pretty quick,” said Riley, who is a second lieutenant with the department and the chairman of the council’s fire committee.
Hemp processing site OK’d
by Tioga County Planning Board
Waverly may soon be on the map as home to the northeast’s largest hemp processing facility.
This week, the Tioga County Planning Board unanimously recommended local approval for the renovation and repurpose of the 6.8 acre former Grand Union warehouse property located at 700 Broad St. Extension in Waverly.
“We’ll be bringing in industrial hemp and processing it into CBD,” explained founder Jeff Luciano. “Our main focus is to produce large bulk volumes of CBD, which we then will sell to manufacturers, who will then make it into commercial product. We expect to be the largest manufacturing facility in the northeast.”
Each tractor trailer would be bringing in roughly 40,000 to 45,000 pounds of hemp, which will be processed at a rate of “at least 2,000 pounds per hour” over two shifts per day.
“To put that in perspective, we’ll be able to process about an acre of crop per hour,” Luciano explained.
Sayre Borough Council approves purchase
of police radioes, recycling bins
The Sayre Borough Council on Wednesday moved forward with purchases that will help keep the streets clean — in more ways than one.
Specifically, the borough council unanimously approved the purchase of 15 radioes for the police department.
The total cost of the radioes is $41,005.76. However, $22,000 of that expense is covered by a federal United States Department of Agriculture grant.
“This is part of the department of (agriculture’s) larger goal of combatting opioid abuse through technology,” borough manager Dave Jarrett said. “And part of that means being able to communicate effectively.”
