BCHS "Welcome the Boys Home" program
Jeanette Davis Ostrander performs at the piano with Marie and Jim Parks at the podiums during the “Welcome the Boys Home” program at the Bradford County Historical Society Musuem on Friday.

 Submitted photo

The very well attended Friday Night at the Museum program at the Bradford County Historical Society on Friday July 19, was a musical tribute to the “hit parade” from the years 1916 to 1920. Jim and Marie Parks, Bud Smiley and the very accomplished pianist Jeanette Davis Ostrander captured the attention of the audience with World War I era songs 22 in total starting with “Peg O’ MY Heart,” “For Me and My Gal,” “Over There, It’s a Long Way to Tipperary,” “How You Gonna Keep ‘em Down on the Farm” and concluding with “God Bless America” written by Irving Berlin in 1918 but never released until 1938.

