Awaken event set to ignite local teens

GRANVILLE SUMMIT — The excitement is great and energy levels high as organizers set the stage for another awesome Awaken Event to be held at Fairview Farm and Guest Ranch located in Granville Summit, Pa.
This all-day youth conference will be held on Aug. 3, beginning at 9 a.m.
Get ready, teens, as you rock to the sounds of worship band Here Below from Mifflinburg, Pa., and rock band Behold the Beloved out of Lancaster County. Featured speakers for the day include Pastors Cody and Mindy Spencer from Horseheads, N.Y., and several local speakers, including Awaken organizers, Josh and Ashley Shedden.
Based on Mathew 5:14, the theme for this year’s conference is “City on a Hill”. Through teaching and music, teens will learn the importance of building a life grounded in the word of God, thus developing standout leadership and character and positively influencing today’s culture.
The evening portion of the event will open its doors at 6 p.m. for the public to attend. All are invited to join the youth for an incredible night of worship led by Jon Reddick from Nashville, Tennessee.
In addition to music and speakers, the day will include outdoor activities, with snacks, lunch and dinner being provided. Tickets for Awaken are just $10 and can be purchased ahead at www.awakencon.org or on Aug. 3 at the farm.
Awaken Youth Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring hope and life to a lost generation through an authentic encounter with Jesus Christ.
Says Ashley Shedden, “We are anticipating a great day as our teens learn how to build lives that stand out, and become the City on a Hill for our region.”
