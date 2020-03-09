TOWANDA – Congratulations to the following students who earned Northern Tier Career Center Student Recognition status for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year by maintaining a grade point average of 90 percent or higher, attendance of 90 percent or better, and being 100 percent free of disciplinary consequences. Outstanding students are noted with an asterisk (*) and have achieved the highest grade point average in their class.

Those receiving Student Recognition status are:

*Shaylee Ackley, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Mika Adams, Cosmetology, Towanda; Duane Ainey, Information Technology, Troy; Bryce Armitage, HVAC, Wyalusing; Makayla Arnold, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Alyssa Barna, Pre-Nursing I, Wyalusing; *Braeden Bedford, Building Construction, Sullivan County; Madison Bird, Food Production & Mgmt., Troy; *Naomi Blythe, Pre-Nursing II, Northeast Bradford; Theodore Bowen, Welding, Northeast Bradford; Emma Briar, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Lucia Briar, Information Technology, Athens; Erica Brigham, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing;

Gavin Brown, Information Technology, Northeast Bradford; Jade Brown, Cosmetology, Troy; Riley Brown, HVAC, Troy; Rebecca Cahill, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Brennen Canfield, Building Construction, Northeast Bradford; *Ryan Carnes, Auto Body, Troy; Dailynn Carter, Pre-Nursing II, Canton; Lindsay Carter, Cosmetology, Wyalusing; Caleb Cavanaugh, Information Technology, Troy; Emily Chilson, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Teressa Cinelli, HVAC, Troy; Lonna Clearwater, Pre-Nursing I, Northeast Bradford; Julia Clouse, Food Production & Mgmt., Wyalusing; *Cassidy Crawford, Pre-Nursing I, Troy;

*Zoe Czajkowski, Cosmetology, Towanda; Alex Daum, HVAC, Towanda; Kacee Davidson, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Makayla Davis, Pre-Nursing II, Canton; Michael Davis, HVAC, Northeast Bradford; Andrew DeCristo, Auto Mechanics, Canton; *Allen Delosa, HVAC, Troy; Madison Derrig, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Molly Dunbar, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Cynthia Eberlin, Information Technology, Sullivan County; Jaden Fantini-Hulslander, Machine Tool Technology, Canton; Tenley Ferris, Pre-Nursing II, Towanda; Cole Fowler, Food Production & Mgmt, Towanda; Harley Fowler, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Elizabeth Frisk, Food Production & Mgmt., Athens;

*Leah Frisk, Cosmetology, Athens; Devin Frye, Pre-Nursing I, Northeast Bradford; *Stacy Gilbert, Information Technology, Sullivan County; Austin Gormley, Information Technology, Troy; Logan Goudreau, Information Technology, Sayre; *Patience Guilds, Pre-Nursing I, Troy; Gavin Gumienny, Information Technology, Sullivan County; Joseph Hall, Information Technology, Athens; Brandon Hammer, Building Construction, Canton; Vanessa Hansen, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Camille Harris, Pre-Nursing I, Sayre; Mason Henderson, Building Construction, Athens; Autumn Henley, Pre-Nursing II, Athens; Aries Hill, Information Technology, Troy;

Tanner Hodge, HVAC, Troy; Amanda Horton, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Paige Howell, Pre-Nursing I, Northeast Bradford; Ayzia Jayne, Pre-Nursing I, Wyalusing; Aidan Johnson, Information Technology, Towanda; Kira Johnson, Cosmetology, Wyalusing; Suzanne Kerin, Food Production & Mgmt., Wyalusing; Branson Kerrick, Information Technology, Towanda; Carl Kingsley, Building Construction, Troy; Dylan Kinner, Information Technology, Troy; *Aaron Kinney, Welding, Athens; *Carter Knecht, Machine Tool Technology, Canton; Tanner Kunkle, HVAC, Towanda; *Olivia Lamb, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; *Eric Lauber, Building Construction, Towanda;

*Jacob Leonard, Welding, Troy; Kaitlyn Lewis, Pre-Nursing II, Troy; Lance Lines, HVAC, Towanda; Kenneth Littlefield, Information Technology, Sayre; *Tyler Loomis, Building Construction, Sullivan County; Aaron MacBride, Machine Tool Technology, Athens; Elaina MacBride, Information Technology, Athens; Summer Malone, Cosmetology, Sullivan County; Alyssa Manahan, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; Scott Manvell, HVAC, Wyalusing; *Samuel Mays, Auto Mechanics, Canton; Noah Mazzarese, Building Construction, Sayre; Morgan Millard, Cosmetology, Troy; Alex Morgan, Machine Tool Technology, Troy; John Morley, Building Construction, Athens; Brittany Mosher, Pre-Nursing I, Canton; Karlie Myers, Cosmetology, Towanda;

Joannie Nedley, Food Production & Mgmt., Wyalusing; Nicholas Oslager, HVAC, Troy; *Brett Pennay, Information Technology, Wyalusing; Emily Pennison, Pre-Nursing II, Athens; *Cy Pepper, HVAC, Canton; *Dalanie Pepper, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Lauren Porter, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; Brandon Reed, Building Construction, Athens; Madison Reeve, Food Production & Mgmt., Wyalusing; Kenric Ricci, HVAC, Northeast Bradford; Angel Rodgers, Cosmetology, Northeast Bradford; Victoria Rought, Pre-Nursing II, Northeast Bradford; Natalie Route, Pre-Nursing I, Troy; Cody Schmeckenbecher, Building Construction, Towanda; *Brandon Schrader, Food Production & Mgmt., Troy;

Angel Seeley, Pre-Nursing II, Canton; Cassie Sharp, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; Eric Sharpsteen, Food Production & Mgmt., Athens; Jillian Shay, Building Construction, Canton; Austyn Sherman, Information Technology, Wyalusing; Raelyn Slater, Pre-Nursing II, Towanda; Cora Slocum, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; Kelsey Smalt-Share, Pre-Nursing I, Troy; *Dylan Smith, Auto Body, Canton; Mikayla Smith, Pre-Nursing II, Wyalusing; Samarah Smith, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Caelyn Spencer, Pre-Nursing I, Canton; Travis Stedge, Food Production & Mgmt., Athens; Carson Stiner, Building Construction, Canton; Tyler Stone, Building Construction, Troy; DeLana Sullivan, Pre-Nursing II, Towanda;

*Nicole Swain, Pre-Nursing I, Troy; *Samuel Swetland, Machine Tool Technology, Athens; Vanessa Thomas, Cosmetology, Troy; Jacob Turner, Machine Tool Technology, Troy; Aurora Walker, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Caleb Walker, Building Construction, Wyalusing; Jenna Warner, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Alexis Westerfield, Pre-Nursing II, Athens; Elizabeth Widrig, Pre-Nursing II, Athens; Dominic Wood, Information Technology, Towanda; Eva Wood, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Benjamin Wright, Machine Tool Technology, Troy; and *Kia Yoder, Food Production & Mgmt., Wyalusing.

