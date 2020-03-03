No flags on debate stage
I’ve been watching the Democrat debates, and there’s one thing I know that really upsets me and should upset everyone else. How come they don’t fly the American flag? I looked all over the stage, and I didn’t see an American flag. Are they ashamed? Why aren’t they flying it?
Childhood memory, Nocchi’s Hoagies, will be missed
I would like to thank Bob and Donna Nocchi for the wonderful years of service from their restaurant. It’ll be sadly missed. It’s part of all of our childhoods.
Take full credit for the stock market
Trump is the first President to use the stock market as a near daily measure of his success and virility. Now the market is slumping. If you want to own it on the way up, Donald, you have to own it on the way down.
