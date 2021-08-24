Wednesday, Aug. 25Golf

NTL match at Shepard Hills, 1:30 p.m.

———Friday, Aug. 27Football

Hanover at Athens, 7 p.m. Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.

———Tuesday, Aug. 31Volleyball

Tioga at Owego, 10 a.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 1Field Hockey

Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 2Boys Soccer

Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Towanda CC, 2:30 p.m.

———Friday, Sept. 3Football

Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m. Troy at Athens, 7 p.m. East Syracuse-Minoa at Waverly, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Sept. 4Volleyball

Sayre at Williamson Tournament, 10 a.m.

———Tuesday, Sept. 7Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Corey Creek CC, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

SVEC at Waverly, 11:30 a.m. Towanda at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 8Field Hockey

SVEC at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tioga at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m. Odessa-Contour at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 9Volleyball

Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
