Wednesday, Aug. 25Golf
NTL match at Shepard Hills, 1:30 p.m.
———Friday, Aug. 27Football
Hanover at Athens, 7 p.m. Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.
———Tuesday, Aug. 31Volleyball
Tioga at Owego, 10 a.m.
———Wednesday, Sept. 1Field Hockey
Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at S-VE), 6 p.m.
———Thursday, Sept. 2Boys Soccer
Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Towanda CC, 2:30 p.m.
———Friday, Sept. 3Football
Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m. Troy at Athens, 7 p.m. East Syracuse-Minoa at Waverly, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
———Saturday, Sept. 4Volleyball
Sayre at Williamson Tournament, 10 a.m.
———Tuesday, Sept. 7Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Corey Creek CC, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
SVEC at Waverly, 11:30 a.m. Towanda at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, Sept. 8Field Hockey
SVEC at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tioga at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m. Odessa-Contour at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.
———Thursday, Sept. 9Volleyball
Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Waverly at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.