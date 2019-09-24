SAYRE — Guthrie will hold an environmental service aide hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 2-5 p.m. in the Human Resources Building on Guthrie’s Sayre campus.

Candidates will be able to meet with hiring managers and recruiters, tour the facility and learn about exciting opportunities in our Environmental Services department. We are currently offering up to a $2,000 sign-on bonus for this position.

Walk-ins are welcomed or candidates can pre-register for a set interview time at www.Guthrie.org/hiringevent.

Load comments