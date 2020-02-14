OWEGO — This week, Tioga County Legislators recognized county Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck upon her retirement after 31 years with the county.
Legislators said Rita E. Hollenbeck began her career with the Tioga County Department of Social Services as a Principal Account Clerk in September 1988, and was promoted to Supervising Principal Account Clerk in January 1992, then promoted again to Accounting Supervisor Grade B in January 1997.
After 26 years of dedicated service at the Department of Social Services, Hollenbeck joined the Treasurer’s Office in July 2014 as the Chief Accountant and County Budget Officer.
Legislators praised Hollenbeck’s deep involvement with the implementation of the county’s new financial management system which went live in 2015.
“This was a tedious project and took many hours of time, which involved early mornings, late nights and weekends to see the implementation through,” legislators said. “Rita was instrumental in assisting the treasurer in producing clean financial audits yearly, while pursuing FEMA reimbursements on 55 flood projects.”
“Rita E. Hollenbeck has been a dedicated and loyal employee in the performance of her duties and responsibilities in the last 31 years, thereby earning the respect of her colleagues and peers throughout Tioga County,” legislators said, adding that Hollenbeck has “shown the highest levels of reliability, trust, loyalty and competence in the performance of her duties.”
Hollenbeck’s retirement went into effect on Feb. 1 of this year.
