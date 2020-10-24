Dorothy Rogers Scrivener, 86, of Sayre Health Care Center [Pa. formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.

In 1999, Dorothy had a major health set back that left her unable to speak and her right side paralyzed, but she fought the bravest, most courageous battle with LIFE these past 20 years. She was one strong, incredible lady who will be very missed by her family and friends.

