Dorothy Rogers Scrivener, 86, of Sayre Health Care Center [Pa. formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020.
In 1999, Dorothy had a major health set back that left her unable to speak and her right side paralyzed, but she fought the bravest, most courageous battle with LIFE these past 20 years. She was one strong, incredible lady who will be very missed by her family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.