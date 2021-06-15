WILLIAMSON'S JOSHUA HULTZ

School: Williamson
Athlete: Joshua Hultz
Sports: Soccer, wrestling
Letters earned: Soccer, wrestling
Athletic awards/honors: 2019 1st team goal keeper; 2018 3rd place sectional tournament
Class rank/GPA: 7 out of 81; 95.2918
Postseason individual and team accomplishments; 2017, 2019 districts (soccer); 2018 districts (wrestling)
NTL/District/States Championships/honors: 2019 All-Star Soccer team member
Academic awards/honors: Presidential Academic Excellence Award: High Honor Roll
Community Service: Tioga County Fair; North Central PA Farm Power Association
Community awards/accolades: Many 1st place awards and one Grand Champion award at the Tioga County Fair
Future plans: Attend Pennsylvania College of Technology for Diesel Technology
Athletic Director: Mark Everett
Principal: Kristopher Kaufman
Parents: Daryl and Denise Hultz
