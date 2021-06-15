WILLIAMSON'S JOSHUA HULTZ
Buy Now

School: Williamson

Athlete: Joshua Hultz

Sports: Soccer, wrestling

Letters earned: Soccer, wrestling

Athletic awards/honors: 2019 1st team goal keeper; 2018 3rd place sectional tournament

Class rank/GPA: 7 out of 81; 95.2918

Postseason individual and team accomplishments; 2017, 2019 districts (soccer); 2018 districts (wrestling)

NTL/District/States Championships/honors: 2019 All-Star Soccer team member

Academic awards/honors: Presidential Academic Excellence Award: High Honor Roll

Community Service: Tioga County Fair; North Central PA Farm Power Association

Community awards/accolades: Many 1st place awards and one Grand Champion award at the Tioga County Fair

Future plans: Attend Pennsylvania College of Technology for Diesel Technology

Athletic Director: Mark Everett

Principal: Kristopher Kaufman

Parents: Daryl and Denise Hultz

Load comments