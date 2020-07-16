Elizabeth Ellen Hawkins, 98, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Ida Seeley Rightmire; and her husband of 42 years, Donald Hawkins; along with her siblings, Ada, Arnold, Alvin, Parcell, Ida, and Betty.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Joyce Hawkins of Waverly, NY; Jim (Kristie) Hawkins of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, David (Nicole) Hawkins of Colorado Springs, CO and Heather (Pierce) Shallis of Boothwyn, PA; great grandchildren, Hudson Hawkins and Brooklyn Hawkins of CO; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elizabeth most enjoyed her time spent cooking and baking for those she loved. She could always be heard saying “if you go home hungry, it’s your own fault”, and her cookie recipes have spanned generations. When not in the kitchen she could often be found tending to one of her gardens, bowling, or in her favorite chair with a piece of plastic canvas handiwork.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Hazel Hunt officiating and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be Live Streamed on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Elizabeth’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
