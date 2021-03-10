DANVILLE — With its entire starting lineup returning next season, the Athens boys basketball team had little choice but to look at Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with top-seed Danville as a learning experience.
The Ironman were firing on all cylinders at the Whitey McCloskey Center as seniors Dante Harward and Jagger Dressler combined for 64 points in an 86-39 Danville victory.
“You are looking at a group of seniors that have been playing together their whole lives,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “For us (as coaches), it’s just a matter of figuring out a way to get them open shots, those guys have to make the shots.”
Danville (15-1) will face Mifflinburg (17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the District 4 Class 4A championship game at Williamsport High School. It’s Danville third straight trip to the district final.
Athens finishes its season at 14-10.
Danville, which never trailed, led 9-6 early in the first quarter, when Harward and Dressler both caught fire. Harward had eight points, while Dressler had 15 in a 13-0 run that saw the Ironmen open up 22-6 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.
JJ Babcock kept the Wildcats close for most of the second quarter, scoring 13 of his team-high 16 points in the quarter. Babcock’s three-pointer, and a drive by Mason Lister had Athens back within 27-15.
This time it was Dressler and Harward with a little of senior Brady Hill sprinkled in off the bench. Harward and Dressler again combined for 13 points, while Hill added five of his own as Danville used a 17-2 run to take a 43-19 lead on Harward’s three-pointer with 2:19 left in the first half and the Ironmen led 50-25 at the break.
Babcock was the lone Athens player in double figures. Troy Pritchard added nine points. Lister and Tucker Brown added six points each.
Harwood finished with 33 and Dressler had 31 points for Danville.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Whitey McCloskey Center, Danville H.S.
DANVILLE 86, ATHENS 39
Athens 8-17-8-6 — 39
Danville 24-26-15-21 — 86
Athens (14-10) 39
Tucker Brown 1 4-4 6; Mason Lister 3 0-0 6; JJ Babcock 6 1-2 16; Nalen Carling 1 0-0 2; Troy Pritchard 3 3-3 9; Ryan Thompson 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 8-10 39.
3-point goals: Babcock 3.
Did not score: Chris Mitchell, James Benninger-Jones, John Smith, Lucas Kraft.
Danville (15-1) 86
KJ Riley 3 0-0 7; Jagger Dressler 11 6-8 31; Zach Gordon 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 12 3-3 33; Aiden Witkor 1 0-1 2; Brady Hill 3 1-1 7; Charlie Betz 1 0-0 2; Carson Persing 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 10-13 86.
3-point goals: Harward 6, Dressler 3, Riley.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Mason Raup, Dameon White, Cade Cush.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.