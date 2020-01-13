OWEGO —This year’s flu season has come on quickly and aggressively.
Influenza is now widespread across New York State, and Tioga County has seen a huge spike in cases during this flu season.
From Oct. 1, 2019 through Dec. 28, 2019, Tioga County saw about 110 influenza cases. During that same time period in 2018, there were only 48 cases, and in 2017 there were 40 cases.
The flu is spread through droplets by an infected person coughing or sneezing on a surface, and another person comes into contact with those droplets. An infected person can also spread flu droplets directly into the mouth or nose of someone else if they are within six feet.
Individuals can protect themselves from the flu by getting their annual flu shot, avoid sick people, and by frequently washing their hands.
“The flu can have devastating effects on our vulnerable populations like, infants, the elderly, and those with a compromised immune system,” said Tioga County Supervising Public Health Nurse Barbara Bilbrey. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, but it helps prevent further spread of the flu to those unable to receive the vaccine.”
Tioga County Public Health recommends that everyone ages six months and older get the flu shot. Protect yourself and your loved ones! Get vaccinated today!
For questions or more information call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.
