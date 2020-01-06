OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature held their first special and organizational meeting of 2020 on Thursday Jan. 2.
At that meeting, Legislator Martha Sauerbrey was re-elected Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature for 2020.
Legislator Ed Hollenbeck was re-elected as First Deputy Chair and Legislator Dale Weston was re-elected as the Second Deputy Chair of the Legislature for 2020.
County Clerk Andrea Klett swore-in Sheriff Gary Howard, Undersheriff Wayne Moulton, and Coroner Robert Williams for their new terms of office.
County Clerk Klett and Coroner Ryan Kline are also serving new terms of office for 2020.
