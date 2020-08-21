A time of calling hours was held for Stephen P. Belles, Sr., 73, of Sayre, Pa. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

Military honors were accorded following the calling hours by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Mike Guilford serving as Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Firing Squad: Archie Campbell, Jim Smith, and Don Hunt; Color Guard: Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, and Dan Eiklor and Bugler: Don Barber.

Following the Military Honors, a private family service and burial was held at Barton Methodist Cemetery in Barton, N.Y. Burial followed the committal service.

