A time of calling hours was held for Stephen P. Belles, Sr., 73, of Sayre, Pa. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Military honors were accorded following the calling hours by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Mike Guilford serving as Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Firing Squad: Archie Campbell, Jim Smith, and Don Hunt; Color Guard: Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, and Dan Eiklor and Bugler: Don Barber.
Following the Military Honors, a private family service and burial was held at Barton Methodist Cemetery in Barton, N.Y. Burial followed the committal service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.