CANTON'S JOEL SCHOONOVER
School: Canton

Athlete: Joel Schoonover

Sports: Baseball, football, basketball,

cross country

Letters earned: 10

Athletic awards and honors: First-team NTL Football Team (Wide receiver and cornerback)

Class Rank/GPA: 1 out of 64; 4.0

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Made it to district championship in junior and senior seasons in football

NTL/District/State Championships and Honors: District 4 baseball qualifier (9th, 10th, 12th grades); District 4 football qualifier (11th and 12th); District 4 basketball qualifier (10th and 11th)

Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society; Guthrie Award through Scholarship Challenge; Scholarship Challenge team; Student of the Month

Community service: Altar server; Canton Little League; Giving Tree Club;

Apple and Cheese Festival

Community awards/accolades: Good Citizenship Award

Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall to become a physicians assistant or business major.

Athletic Director: Robert Rockwell

Principal: Donnie Jacoretti

Parents: George Schoonover III

and Noelle Schoonover

