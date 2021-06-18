CANTON'S JOEL SCHOONOVER

School: Canton
Athlete: Joel Schoonover
Sports: Baseball, football, basketball,
cross country
Letters earned: 10
Athletic awards and honors: First-team NTL Football Team (Wide receiver and cornerback)
Class Rank/GPA: 1 out of 64; 4.0
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Made it to district championship in junior and senior seasons in football
NTL/District/State Championships and Honors: District 4 baseball qualifier (9th, 10th, 12th grades); District 4 football qualifier (11th and 12th); District 4 basketball qualifier (10th and 11th)
Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society; Guthrie Award through Scholarship Challenge; Scholarship Challenge team; Student of the Month
Community service: Altar server; Canton Little League; Giving Tree Club;
Apple and Cheese Festival
Community awards/accolades: Good Citizenship Award
Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall to become a physicians assistant or business major.
Athletic Director: Robert Rockwell
Principal: Donnie Jacoretti
Parents: George Schoonover III
and Noelle Schoonover
