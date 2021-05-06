Editor,
I would like to address a very misleading letter written by Mr. Harvey Gilbert in the Morning Times last month.
First Mr. Gilbert states that it is somehow unethical for one party to control both houses of Congress and governorship, anyone with a shred of intelligence can see the hypocrisy there and doesn’t need it explained.
Secondly, Mr. Gilbert states the intentions of the Republicans are to steal the elections leaving our entire democracy hanging in the balance. This might lead to questions as to how exactly does Georgia’s new law infringe on peoples rights, his letter states nothing about this. Is it simply because it requires an ID to vote? If there’s more to it than that it should have been stated.
Brian Phillips
Sheshequin
