Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dalton Dietrick, 20, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Dietrick will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dietrich for the offense of Dec. 14, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kimberly McCurry, 37, Athens, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation McCurry will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, McCurry must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCurry for the offense on April 10, 2019 in Athens Township.
Kimberly Casto, 45, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Casto will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, Casto must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Casto for the offense on April 14, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Keith Schofield, 49, Monroeton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Schofield will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, Schofield must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department filed the charges in May 4, 2019 for the offense in Towanda Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person(s) recently was convicted in a jury trial in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Cheryl Caliete, 42, Sayre, was convicted of two counts of Retail Theft, both felony of the third degree, and two courts of Receiving Stolen Property, one a misdemeanor of the second degree and the other a misdemeanor of the third degree, Judge Maureen Beirne presiding on Sept. 19, 2019. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Caliente of Feb. 24, 2019.
