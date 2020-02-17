TOWANDA – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council announces a new program for children ages 3-6 and a guardian aimed at getting young children outdoors and excited about the natural world.
Young Explorers, inspired by a similar program of the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, offers discovery-based learning about the environment through stories, art and outdoor explorations. Using the natural world as a catalyst for growth and development, children will explore natural sciences, gain sensory awareness, creatively express themselves, and practice using fine and gross motor abilities while developing critical social skills.
Classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. every other Wednesday beginning Feb. 26 through May 6 at the Stoll Natural Resource Center in Wysox. Each week, the children will explore the meadows and wetland habitats on the property and gain firsthand experiences with plants and animals. A field trip offsite will also be a part of the program for the March 4 class.
Each week will begin with a story introducing children to the theme, include hands-on learning, and conclude with a creative arts activity. The program is aimed at fostering in children a lifelong, meaningful relationship with the natural world. The cost is $25 for a series of six classes or $5 per session. Scholarships are available. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
This series is made possible by funding from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, the United Way of Bradford County, and the Tioga Downs Foundation. For more information or to register, contact the Bradford County Regional Arts Council at (570) 268-2787 or email programs@bcrac.org.
