WYALUSING'S MITCHELL BURKE

School: Wyalusing
Athlete: Mitchell Burke
Sports: Football Basketball, Baseball
Letters: 4x Football, 3x Basketball, 1x Baseball
Athletic Awards & Honors: Football- 2nd Team All Region Cornerback, 1st Team All Region Quarterback; 2018 Wyalusing Special teams player of the year; 2019 Wyalusing Offensive Player of the Year, 2020 Wyalusing MVP; 2020-2021 John Friery Memorial Award, Football School Records for: Most Yards in a game: 411, Most Touchdowns in a Season: 19, Longest Touchdown: 96 yards, Yards in a season: 1,986; Basketball- 2019-2020 NTL 1st team, 2020-2021 NTL Second Team, 2020-2021 NTL Defensive Player of the Year, 2019-2020 Athletic Association Boys Basketball Recipient, 2020-2021 Catherine Kinney memorial Award
Class Rank: 9 out of 88
NTl/District/State Championships and Honors: 2021 District 4 Basketball Champion; 2017 District 4 Football Champion; 2018 NTL Large School Basketball Champion
Academic Awards/Honors: National Honors Society
Community Service: Leo Club, Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership
Future Plans: Attend Pitt-Bradford for two years and then Pitt Main for two years to pursue a degree in engineering
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.