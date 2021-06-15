WYALUSING'S MITCHELL BURKE
School: Wyalusing

Athlete: Mitchell Burke

Sports: Football Basketball, Baseball

Letters: 4x Football, 3x Basketball, 1x Baseball

Athletic Awards & Honors: Football- 2nd Team All Region Cornerback, 1st Team All Region Quarterback; 2018 Wyalusing Special teams player of the year; 2019 Wyalusing Offensive Player of the Year, 2020 Wyalusing MVP; 2020-2021 John Friery Memorial Award, Football School Records for: Most Yards in a game: 411, Most Touchdowns in a Season: 19, Longest Touchdown: 96 yards, Yards in a season: 1,986; Basketball- 2019-2020 NTL 1st team, 2020-2021 NTL Second Team, 2020-2021 NTL Defensive Player of the Year, 2019-2020 Athletic Association Boys Basketball Recipient, 2020-2021 Catherine Kinney memorial Award

Class Rank: 9 out of 88

NTl/District/State Championships and Honors: 2021 District 4 Basketball Champion; 2017 District 4 Football Champion; 2018 NTL Large School Basketball Champion

Academic Awards/Honors: National Honors Society

Community Service: Leo Club, Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership

Future Plans: Attend Pitt-Bradford for two years and then Pitt Main for two years to pursue a degree in engineering

