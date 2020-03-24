Area school districts north of the border have established meal pick-up locations throughout the community as school closures continue due to COVID-19.

The Waverly Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. is giving away 200 bags of food for those in need — call (570) 888-8244 to register.

For students of the Spencer-Van Etten School District, bagged breakfast and lunch will be available between 7:30 and 9 a.m. at the elementary, middle and high schools.

The Tioga Central School district will be offering grab-and-go meals for every child under 18, regardless of where they live, at the high school Mondays and Thursdays between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

In Owego, meals will be available at the Apalachin and Owego elementary schools, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Mondays and Thursdays between 4 and 6 p.m.

For Waverly students and their siblings age 18 and under, residing in the same household, daily food deliveries will be held at the following locations and times.

  • Tomasso’s Golf Course parking lot, 9:15-9:45 a.m.
  • Former Dandy/Presher’s Antiques on state Route 34, 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Lincoln Street School parking lot, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
  • Chemung School parking lot, 9:50-10:20 a.m.
  • Barton Town Hall, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Waverly Public Library parking lot, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Elm Street school loop, 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Lockwood Fire Hall, 10:05-10:35 a.m.
  • Waverly High School parking lot, 10:15-11 a.m.
  • Lowman Park and Ride, 10:25-10:10:55 a.m.
  • Broad Street parking lot across from Morton’s Dry Cleaning 10:35-11:05 a.m.
