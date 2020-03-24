Area school districts north of the border have established meal pick-up locations throughout the community as school closures continue due to COVID-19.
The Waverly Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. is giving away 200 bags of food for those in need — call (570) 888-8244 to register.
For students of the Spencer-Van Etten School District, bagged breakfast and lunch will be available between 7:30 and 9 a.m. at the elementary, middle and high schools.
The Tioga Central School district will be offering grab-and-go meals for every child under 18, regardless of where they live, at the high school Mondays and Thursdays between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
In Owego, meals will be available at the Apalachin and Owego elementary schools, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Mondays and Thursdays between 4 and 6 p.m.
For Waverly students and their siblings age 18 and under, residing in the same household, daily food deliveries will be held at the following locations and times.
- Tomasso’s Golf Course parking lot, 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Former Dandy/Presher’s Antiques on state Route 34, 9:30-10 a.m.
- Lincoln Street School parking lot, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
- Chemung School parking lot, 9:50-10:20 a.m.
- Barton Town Hall, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Waverly Public Library parking lot, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Elm Street school loop, 10-10:45 a.m.
- Lockwood Fire Hall, 10:05-10:35 a.m.
- Waverly High School parking lot, 10:15-11 a.m.
- Lowman Park and Ride, 10:25-10:10:55 a.m.
- Broad Street parking lot across from Morton’s Dry Cleaning 10:35-11:05 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.