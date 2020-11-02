Michael McPhillips, 60, of Waverly passed away on the 30th of October, 2020 in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Bernice McPhillips.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Strong; sons, Mitchel McPhillips and Westley Gazley; his three grandchildren, Olivia Strong, Waylon Strong and Logan McPhillips; as well as his siblings, John “Mickey” McPhillips (Sally), Susan Gervais (Stephen), Linda McPhillips Bush, Mark McPhillips (Carol) and Matthew McPhillips (Lori); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was born in Providence, Rhode Island and grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island where he attended Bishop Hendricken High School. He made many of his lifelong friends at Saint Matt’s CYO. He enjoyed many outdoor pursuits such as off-road driving and camping and could always be found watching a Patriots or Red Sox game or NASCAR race. His favorite pastime was beating the time on the GPS and he will always be remembered for his contagious laugh and smiling face at the Home Depot and BJ’s Wholesale Club where he worked for many years. He loved working on POS cars and often drove cross-country trips to see family listening to Billy Joel, AC/DC and Fogerty while talking to anyone who would listen on his CB radio. He will be dearly missed by friends and family alike and it feels like the day the music died but he would want us to look around, look up and take time to make time, make time to be there.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in the future. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of Sympathy to Michael’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
