Well attended funeral services for Lena M. “Lisa” Spencer, 69, of Ulster were held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with scriptures from Rev. 21 and Psalm 30. Following the readings the Pastor shared family memories of Lisa’s life. Her granddaughter then sang, “Supermarket Flowers” with the Pastor closing the service by sharing to live life to the fullest as Lisa did, with strength, perseverance, caring for others, loving family and friends, and the importance of leaving a legacy of faith, family, and friends.
Committal and Burial was in Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa. Pallbearers were Ed Perry, Zach Perry, Adam Perry, and Malachai Mowan.
The family hosted a luncheon at the family home following the burial.
