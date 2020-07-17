BINGHAMTON — Majoring in sustainable communities, Waverly’s Ryan Lamberti attained a Master of Science degree at Binghamton University.
Lamberti completed a copyrighted thesis titled “Community Energy Planning (CEP) Challenges and Barriers to Implementation” for his master’s.
Ryan is the son of Dennis A. Lamberti and Cynthia M. Shedden and the grandson of Joann Shedden.
