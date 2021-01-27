In addition to death and taxes, winter weather postponing scheduled sporting events is certain to happen at least once in every winter season.
A case in point was delivered to the area Tuesday when the local sports slate was wiped clean.
Wiped out for Tuesday night were Athens and Sayre boys basketball games, Waverly and Tioga bowling matches and Athens’ wrestling match. Waverly’s swim meet with Dryden had already been postponed to Feb. 9.
Some games were moved to today, while others are moved to other dates, or are awaiting being rescheduled.
Along with most of the Northern Tier League, the Troy at Sayre boys’ basketball game was moved to today. Around the league, the NP-Mansfield at CV boys game and the Towanda at Canton boys game are also moved to today.
The Canton at Towanda girls game is moved to Thursday. The game will now be part of a doubleheader with the Sayre at Towanda boys game. The girls will play at 4:30 p.m., there will be a JV game after, and then a boys varsity game, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Athens at NP-Liberty boys will play on Feb. 2 and the Williamson at Wyalusing boys’ basketball game is postponed until a date to be determined, as is the Wyalusing at Williamson wrestling match.
The Athens at Troy wrestling match will be moved to February 9, while the Wellsboro at Northeast Bradford boys’ basketball game is now Feb. 13.
The Sayre at Canton wrestling match was canceled due to Canton shutting down wrestling for 10 days, that match will not be made up.
———
The Canton wrestling team will be shut down for the next 10 days due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The soonest Canton could return to the mats is Feb. 5.
The Warriors matches at Benton and at Warrior Run will be postponed. In all, Canton had several matches wiped off the slate for the time being and it’s highly unlikely the Warriors will get many
It may be hard to make up some of the matches as Canton has the Central Mountain Duals on February 6 and Montoursville at home on Feb. 9, and that was the end of the regular season.
Canton postponed a match with Troy last week, and then they didn’t wrestle at the Jarvis Duals at Athens on Saturday.
The Warriors did wrestle and beat Hughesville on Monday night.
All other sports teams at Canton are currently still playing their games as scheduled.
