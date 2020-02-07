ELMIRA — Playing in the unusual confines of First Arena didn’t seem to bother Waverly’s Lady Wolverines who posted a 59-35 win over Edison in an IAC game Thursday night.
With the deep background an arena offers, players can have trouble locating their shot.
Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso had no trouble, netting eight points in the first quarter and 10 in the second.
Waverly rode the hot hand to a 17-8 first quarter lead that ballooned to 36-18 by halftime.
Often it’s the jumper that a deep background messes up, but the Wolverines hit four treys in the first half with two by Tomasso.
Morgan Adams got in on the act in the third quarter, posting seven points as Waverly opened a 48-29 lead.
Tomasso finished with 21 points and Adams added 17.
Also for Waverly, Paige Lewis scored nine points; Kennedy Westbrook netted four points; Lourden Benjamin and Olivia Nittinger had three each and Gianna Picco had the other two.
Payton Littlefield led Edison with nine points. Julia Klotz added seven points with Lexi Moore and KK Bush chipping in six points each.
Waverly will host Hornell on Tuesday.
