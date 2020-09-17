The following is a health release from the Pennsylvania State Department of Health in the Fall of 1920 that addressed the measles. As we deal with Covid today in 2020 the residents of the area were dealing with the measles one hundred years ago and many of the same issues were apparent then.
Six more cases of measles are reported today. The School Board is considering the advisability of closing the schools.
Mrs. English laid down the newspaper and rubber her glasses.
“The idea,” she said, “close the schools for measles. Measles is a natural for children, and the sooner they have ‘em and be over with ‘em, the better. I tell mothers to take their youngsters where measles is, so they can ketch ‘em.”
Was Mrs. English, right?
She did not know that during the past five years 3,870 Pennsylvania children died from measles; an annual average of 774.
During the same period, scarlet fever claimed less than half this number.
Mrs. English knew ,measles when she saw or smelled it; fever, headache, red watery eyes, sneezing, dry cough, later followed by the measles rash of irregularly shaped bright red spots, which disappear by the seventh or eight day; that was all.
She also knew measles was “ketchin.”
One day when she “just dropped in” at the Carson’s, she saw Dr. Johnson examining the inside of little Freddie’s cheek. Dr. Johnson was her good friend, she baked the best mince pies in Blacksburg. This was in the old days, before January 17, (Prohibition became law) when all good mince pies had a ting, so he said: Come here Mrs. English, I want to show you something. This can only be seen in strong daylight.”
The Doctor proceeded to press his finger into Freddie’s cheek until he had turned the inner side of it into plain view. “Look closely at the bright red spots on the lining of the cheek and you will see in the center of each a tiny bluish-white glistening dot. They are called Koplik’s spots. Whenever you find them you may be sure that measles will develop in from one to three days.
They were hard to see, but Mrs. English had good spectacles and she made them out quite plainly.
When Mrs. English came home that day she found her little grandson, Edgar, dull, feverish, with running nose and red eyes, In five minutes, Edgar, in Grandma’s lap, before the strong light at the front window, was making vigorous protest as his cheek, was turned wrong side out. The little shinny Koplik spots were there.
Edgar was not getting well at the end of the week. Bronchopneumonia, a common complication, set in.
He was not well at the end of one, of two, of three months. He stayed thin and weak.
The Doctor came over one day and, as the little patient sat propped up in the big chair on the front porch, he tapped his chest and listened with the stethoscope. He told Edgar funny stories and laughed, but there was no laughter in the Doctor’s heart.
Tuberculosis, a common sequel of measles, was present and rapidly progressing.
Mrs. English no longer advises mothers “to take their children where measles is.”
There were 34,009 cases of measles reported in Pennsylvania in 1917; there were many unreported cases. Out of every 65 cases reported one died: mostly those under two years.
Measles is most transmissible in the beginning period before the rash comes out, when the eyes are red, the nose running, and the child is feverish and coughs. It is carried by coughing in a close room, by the hands, possibly by handkerchiefs, pencils, towels, drinking cups, etc. Its spread can be lessened by early recognition and prompt quarantine.
The law requires that measles be reported. When no doctor is called those responsible for the care of the children are required to report all cases of sore throat, rash or persistent cough; the law further requires that school children suffering from fever or sore throat be sent home. When measles is reported it is quarantined for a minimum of sixteen days. No child is allowed to come to school from a measles home till the quarantine is lifted.
Quarantine means that no one but the Doctor or the nurse shall enter the room occupied by a measles patient, or touch anything which such a patient has touched till it has been sterilized.
When a measles child is sent home, the school is dismissed only for such a period as is needed to complete a thorough cleaning and airing of the room. The children’s parents are cautioned not to send them to school if they are droopy; and every child is each morning carefully inspected for red eyes, running noses, sore throat, cough, or better still, lack of pep, which usually precedes the more pronounced symptoms which denote that the contagious stage has been reached. Consumption (Tuberculosis) is a common sequel of measles, it occurs only in children who have already had the seeds of it implanted in their systems, or who have been exposed to infection while still weakened.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
