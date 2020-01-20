TOWARD — United Way of Bradford County wishes to thank Procter & Gamble (P&G) for their support of the United Way of Bradford County (UWBC) 2020 Campaign.
P&G Mehoopany retirees, employees and corporate giving brought in $87,062 to this years’ UWBC campaign, accounting for close to 15 percent of United Way of Bradford County’s total campaign goal, which will support 48 nonprofit organization throughout Bradford County.
The group has brought in $555,000 to support six area United Ways in Northeast PA: $214,390 to United Way of Wyoming County; $90,767 to United Way of Wyoming Valley; $87,062 to United Way of Bradford County; $69,760 to United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties; $64,293 to United Way of Susquehanna County and $26,302 to United Way of Sullivan County.
“This year P&G celebrated its 182-year anniversary, and we are proud of our commitment to helping the communities in which we live and work to prosper,” said Mehoopany Public Relations Manager Jose De Los Rios.
This year also became the eleventh year in a row that P&G Mehoopany set a new record of United Way giving.
“We are so grateful to P&G for their support of the United Way Campaign,” stated Kerri Strauss, United Way of Bradford County Executive Director.
In addition to their financial support, P&G employees donated their time and talent throughout the year to each of the local United Ways by participating in a number of Day of Caring activities which benefited local nonprofits throughout Northeast Pa. In Bradford County, P&G employees helped paint a room at the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, and install smoke alarms with the American Red Cross.
United Way of Bradford County extends a great big thank you to P&G for its unwavering support.
