COWANESQUE VALLEY'S SETH NEAL
Buy Now

School: Cowanesque Valley

Athlete: Seth Neal

Sports: Cross country, track and field

Letters earned: 8

Athletic Awards/honors: Wellsboro Gazette Athlete of the Week Oct. 1, 2020/May 6, 2021; NTL first-team for cross country; All-Region team 2020; Tioga Publishing Up and Coming All-Star 2019; 2nd team All-Star 2018-2019.

Class rank/GPA: 13 out of 57; 91.65

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: Cross country districts 2017-2020; Track and field districts 2021

Academic awards/honors: Honor roll student; High honor roll student

Community Service: Trash pick up and food collecting

Future plans: Attending Mansfield University to study communications and dual concentrating sports information and digital media design. I’m also planning on running cross country and track and field for Mansfield Mounties.

Athletic Director: Andrew Boyer

Principal: Matthew Sottolano

Parents: Sabrina and James Neal

Load comments