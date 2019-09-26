Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Robert Hulsander, 19, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 11 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hulslander following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on March 22, 2019.
Ryan Barrowcliff, 40, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 18 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Chief County Detective, Kyle Wisel arrested Barrowcliff for the offenses occurring on May 7, 2019, and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barrowcliff following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 20, 2018.
Steven Cieri, 39, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cieri following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Dec. 23, 2019.
Merrell Ayers, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 96 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Corruption of Minors, misdemeanors of the first degree. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ayers for the offenses occurring on Jan. 16, 2019, and Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department also arrested Ayers for the offenses occurring on April 10, 2019 in Towanda Borough.
Blaise Devine, 19, LeRaysville, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Devine following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on March 24, 2019.
Johnnie Ray Fuller, 42, Sayre, was sentenced to Pennsylvania State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (3/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving while DUI Suspended, a summary offense, fine of $500.00, plus court costs. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse, if not the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Fuller on Nov. 6, 2018 in Athens Township.
