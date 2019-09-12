TIOGA CENTER — Two of the better high school football programs in Section IV will meet tonight in Tioga Center.
Perennial winners, each has a recent state championship. Tioga won the Class D title in 2015 and Newark Valley won the championship in Class C in 2016.
Interestingly, a Week 4 loss to Newark Valley in 2015 may have helped spurn the Tigers on to the title.
Something else this year’s squads have in common is that both are key performers from last season’s teams.
For Newark Valley, quarterback Kyle Coffin has moved on. He accounted for half of his team’s yards in last season’s 10-6 Cardinals win. Several other seniors, most playing on the line, have also graduated.
Tioga is in much the same boat. Quarterback Brady Worthing and back Emmett Wood return as do some other key pieces, but the Tigers’ line took a hit to graduation. Jon Worthing isn’t easy to replace as a runner or receiver, either.
Tioga was seriously out-gained by Walton, but Mason Booser picked off two passes and Wood returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.
Newark Valley dropped a 44-29 decision to Windsor after getting a late score.
What does all this mean?
Basically, nothing. With only one game under each team’s belt, we simply don’t know how good anybody is. Maybe Windsor is better than advertised. Perhaps Walton didn’t have its best game.
Only time will tell, but this game will have a lot to say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.